Vail working on options for resort village delivery

Ryan Kenney of the Vail Police Department recently told the Vail Town Council that some lodges have had to refund money to guests due to complaints about noise and exhaust fumes.

Daily file photo

VAIL — There are five loading and delivery areas to serve Vail’s resort villages. They aren’t well used, and that’s a problem.

In a recent presentation to the Vail Town Council, Commander Ryan Kenney of the Vail Police Department talked about trying to boost the use of those loading areas and the problems created by trucks parking throughout the resort villages.

Kenney told council members that some lodges have had to refund money to guests due to complaints about noise and exhaust fumes. Businesses have complained about people who need to walk around trucks to get to shops and restaurants.

In meetings with business owners, many suggested that all deliveries should go to the loading areas, then having some sort of in-town delivery service to distribute goods.

Kenney added that trucking companies are also in favor of a new system.

“They said without a tremendous guest experience they aren’t going to be delivering anything,” Kenney said.

Council member Brian Stockmar noted that Zermatt, Switzerland, doesn’t allow any gas-powered vehicles in its resort village, and uses electric delivery vehicles to get goods from the loading docks to their final destination.

“It’s a very effective system,” Stockmar said.

What types of vehicles to use, and who would operate them, remain open questions.

Councilmember Kim Langmaid noted that The Lion condominiums earlier this year received town approval to run electric “people movers” — basically large golf carts — to shuttle guests to and from the slopes.

“I think the community’s ready for this,” Mayor Dave Chapin said, noting that trucks in the villages are affecting the guest experience.

Chapin noted that whatever system is eventually approved — probably before the 2020-21 ski season — will have to be adjusted as problems are discovered.

But, he added, “This is a problem. Let’s solve it.”

Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller can be reached at smiller@vaildaily.com or 970-748-2930.