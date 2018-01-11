Vail Yeti hockey slated to host Arizona Outlaws this weekend

VAIL — The Vail Yeti hockey team is hosting the Arizona Outlaws on Friday, Jan. 12, and Saturday, Jan. 13, in a rematch of last year's Mountain West Hockey League Championship Series.

The MWHL champion Yeti will be up against a motivated Outlaws team looking for a measure of revenge. The Outlaws are lead by former Arizona State standout Justin Havriliak and Dom Panetta, who was a four year starter at Division I Ferris State University.

The Yeti, coming off a couple of tough losses to the Sun Valley, Idaho, Suns, 8-5 and 4-2, are 3-4 on the season and looking to get on a roll. Both games against the Suns were within striking distance, either tied or within a goal midway through the third period, but the Suns were able to capitalize late to seal both victories.

Yeti Highlights

The highlight for the Yetis had to be defenseman Jeff Tarala's goal Friday night. Tarala scored on a 190-foot shot from behind the Yeti's own goal.

Justin Elmore leads the team in points with nine. The team's assists leader is Dalton Speelman with six, while Kirk Golden and Elmore have racked up a team high five goals each. Andy Canzanello and Derrick Gerhardt lead the defense with four points apiece.

Games this weekend are at Dobson Arena. Tickets are $10 for adults $5 for kids. The puck drops both nights at 7:45 p.m. For more information, go to vailyetihockey.com.