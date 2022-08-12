Vail Youth Music Showcase fuels local talent

The MAPS Institute of Modern Music, a mentoring program for emerging local musicians, is hosting the first Vail Youth Music Showcase this Saturday from 3:30-6 p.m. in Solaris Plaza.

Fourteen young musicians from the state of Colorado have been selected to attend a day-long event that features mentoring workshops led by industry professionals and culminates with a free public performance for each of the selected musicians. The event was created by the Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society, or MAPS, a local nonprofit founded by the owners of Shakedown Bar to help up-and-coming Colorado musicians ages 10 to 20 get their start in the music industry.

The young artists will be taught by career musicians who will share their knowledge on performance tips and industry know-how, as well as tapping the students into a broader network of professional artists. The mentors will also participate in the musical workshops and rehearsals to prepare the students for the live show in the afternoon.

Scott Rednor, the creative director for MAPS and owner of Shakedown Bar, said that the MAPS Institute of Modern Music received dozens of applications from around the state, and that there is an abundance of local talent to [groom] in Colorado.

“We’re very impressed with the talent we saw on the submission videos for the Showcase,” Rednor said. “These kids are already showing great promise and we can’t wait to share some industry know-how to help them each push their artistry onward and upward.”

Five of the fourteen selected musicians are based right here in Eagle County, and are taking some of the first major steps of their professional careers this weekend. Each artist will perform two songs at the inaugural Vail Youth Music Showcase on Saturday, and the show will be a great opportunity to support local talent and experience the next generation of musicians in the valley.

Meet the Eagle County musicians

Isaac Silvers (Avon)

Isaac Silvers is a 14-year-old vocalist with a diverse range of musical interests and influences. His performance background is primarily in musical theater, and he said that he has been drawn to the stage since he was a toddler.

Silvers moved to the valley from San Francisco last year, where he found a singing coach at the Vail Performing Arts Academy and got involved in the theater program at Vail Mountain School. Through MAPS and other local programs, he sees an opportunity to take his singing career to the next level.

“In San Francisco, I was part of several after-school theater programs and loved singing, but it wasn’t until I moved to Vail this last year that I realized that my passion could become the direction of my life,” Silvers said. “I started working harder to get better roles and became more focused.”

Isaac Silvers is a vocalist who has primarily performed in musical theater.

Isaac Silvers/Courtesy photo

The Vail Music Showcase will be the first time that Silvers has the opportunity to perform with a band instead of a theater group, and to learn from professionals in the field. He has selected songs by Ed Sheeran and Vance Joy to perform at the showcase.

“What the MAPS Youth Music Showcase is doing for kids in the valley is huge,” Silvers said. “I think you are going to find that there are some really talented kids here that are just as interested in music and theater as skiing and sports — they just need the support of the community to bring out their talents.”

Trees Don’t Move (Eagle)

Trees Don’t Move is a five-piece band featuring Ben Suttor on lead vocals, Christian Dent on lead guitar, Cooper Filmore on rhythm guitar, Micah Robinson on bass guitar, and Jax Leija on drums.

The band formed in 2017, and has played gigs throughout the valley, building up to recent performances at the Eagle Block Party and Gypsum Flight Days.

Trees Don’t Lie has performed in gigs throughout the valley, including the Eagle Block Party.

Trees Don’t Lie/Courtesy photo

“Trees Don’t Move wouldn’t be what it is today without the support of the people and places that we know and love,” the band said. “The venues giving a couple of kids with instruments a chance, the friends and family who encouraged us to play more, and the local musicians who respected us as peers have all been huge parts of our journey as a band.”

The band is most heavily influenced by ska and punk of the ’90s and 2000s, as well as by pioneering grunge and classic rock acts. They hope to record an original album and are grateful to the showcase for providing a new platform for them to continue their growth.

“Writing, recording, and releasing more original music is the main goal, playing more around the state, building an audience as we go,” the band said. “We’ve already garnered a humble following, and are proud of what we’ve done so far. We look forward to keeping it up.”

To learn more about the band and upcoming gigs, follow them on Instagram @trees.dont.move.

Izzy Thomas (Eagle)

Izzy Thomas is vocalist and an upcoming freshman in high school. She began performing in the sixth grade when she was cast as the lead in her school musical, and has been finding new ways to develop her talent ever since.

Last winter, Thomas was selected for a mentorship program supported by Chris Anthony’s Youth Initiative Project, which culminated in her performing the national anthem for the premiere of his latest documentary, “Mission Mt. Mangart.”

Thomas said her goal is to increase her exposure as an artist in order to attract more singing opportunities, in the valley and beyond.

Izzy Thompson sings the national anthem for the premiere of “Mission Mt. Mangart.”

Izzy Thompson/Courtesy photo

“My goal as a developing artist is to get my name out there and gain connections with people who can help me now and in the future,” Thomas said. “Just by singing at local hockey games I have noticed and have been notified of singing contests or things that are singing-related. I am happy I get to start here in this valley because of all the supportive people and the understanding that I am a young singer who is bound to make mistakes.”

Thomas is inspired by singer-songwriters like Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran, and wants to learn to play guitar in order to perform their music and write her own songs. She hopes that MAPS will help her to attain this skill set and looks forward to meeting other artists in the valley that are her age.

Rennick Williams (Eagle-Vail)

Rennick Williams is a student at Battle Mountain High School who plays guitar and bass guitar. He likes to play rock music and is heavily influenced by rock legends like Pink Floyd, Talking Heads, Bruce Springsteen, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Williams said he started playing the guitar and bass two years ago, but the Vail Youth Music Showcase will be his first live performance. He aims to be a professional musician and will be focusing on developing as a live performer this weekend.

Rennick Williams plays guitar and bass and is an aspiring rock artist.

Rennick Williams/Courtesy photo

“I hope to gain a lot more insights and learn from Scott and others how to produce and perform live music,” Williams said. “The fact that so many talented musicians in my hometown want to help me succeed is what makes living in Vail so special.”

Jake Beau (Eagle/Boulder)

Jake Beau is a guitarist and singer-songwriter from Eagle who is currently studying at CU Boulder. Beau has been performing at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder for the past year and a half, and building a growing following on TikTok through live streamed performances.

While he is used to performing for digital listeners, this will be one of Beau’s first live gigs.

“My biggest goals right now are to build a network of other artists, creatives, and people in the industry, as well as to start performing live more often to grow my fan base organically,” Beau said. “I think this showcase is absolutely perfect for both of these, and I’m so grateful and humbled I’ve been offered the opportunity.”

Jake Beau is from Avon and currently studying and performing in Boulder.

Jake Beau/Courtesy photo

Beau has collaborated with other artists in the valley before, including Max Clark, a producer based in Gypsum, who he recommends to any local artists looking for a good studio and production engineer in the valley.

His biggest musical influences are Pink Floyd, Cage the Elephant, Jack Johnson, The Strokes, Dominic Fike and Kendrick Lamar.

Beau has released music on multiple streaming platforms, and links to his content can be found on his website, linktr.ee/jakebeauofficial.

The MAPS Institute offers music lessons, instrument drives, mentoring and performance opportunities on a year-round basis, led by the MAPS roster of pop and rock artists. For more information about upcoming opportunities, or to donate to MAPS, visit GoMapsMusic.org .