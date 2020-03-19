VailDaily.com to launch new commenting platform

VailDaily.com will be launching a new commenting platform that will replace the Facebook-powered commenting function on our site.

Some new features include:

Users no longer need a Facebook account to post comments; they can use their e-mail or login through Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Users can follow topics, authors and other commenters.

Customizable desktop browser notifications. Those already signed up for notifications will need to opt-in again on the new platform.

How to use the new commenting platform

With the new platform, you can now log in using email or by using social media profiles like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. You can follow topics, reporters and other people who comment and also receive custom notifications.

What is the bell-shaped button in the bottom right corner?

The floating button you see at the bottom right of your screen opens/closes your tray. It is called a floating tray button. Here you can see topics you follow, replies to your comments and more.

How do I sign up to receive desktop notifications?

The sign up for desktop push notifications will be visible for users at the top of the tray. Click Activate Now to begin receiving notifications.

You can also click here and then click Allow. If you already have notifications enabled, then you’ll see a confirmation notification. If you have them blocked, you’ll need to unblock first.

What do I need to sign up or log in?

You can now sign in with more than just Facebook. There are multiple ways to sign in or sign up — use one of your social media accounts or simply provide an email address for those who do not use social media. No sign in or sign up is necessary to simply view comments

How do I comment?

Commenting is done just as in the past. You have to be signed in to comment, so log in first, then post a comment.

How do I follow topics, reporters or users?

You can now follow topics, reporters and other commenters. When you see a follow button next to a section front like sports or next to a reporter’s name, simply click/touch the button to follow. You’ll be notified, in your tray, of new articles published on that topic or by that reporter, or comments posted by a user you follow.

What are the numbers in the speech balloon next to headlines?

Next to every article headline, you’ll now see a comment count indicating how many people are talking about that story.

What are Active Conversations?

On the homepage, you can now see an Active Conversations module. These are the stories that have attracted the most discussion from commenters.

What is my feed?

You can access your feed by clicking the floating tray button and clicking the Feed tab at the top. This is a running list of the topics and reporters you follow. You’ll never miss an update.

What is my profile?

You can access your profile by clicking the floating tray button and clicking the Profile tab at the top. This is a list of the articles you’ve posted comments on. You can also see how many other users have liked your comments and how many other people are following you.

What is the community tab?

You can access your profile by clicking the floating tray button and clicking the Community tab at the top. This will show you a list of topics and reporters you follow. You can click the X to unfollow the topic or reporter. You’ll also see a list of people who follow you; they receive a notification when you post a comment.

What is the tray?

Your tray sits off-screen when not in use, and you can pull it into view when you click on the floating tray button at the bottom right of your screen. This tray is where everything lives. You can view and manage lists of topics, reporters, and people you follow, and you can see which articles you’ve commented on recently. This is where you’ll see all your updates. You can sign in, log in and sign out from inside your tray. If you’re ever looking for something related to comments, this is where you’ll find it.

How do I know when people reply to my comments?

You’re now able to be notified when other people reply to your comments. These notifications are listed inside your tray under the Feed tab. You can turn these notifications off in your Profile settings tab.

How do I turn on/off notifications?

You can be notified about breaking news and about topics or reporters you follow. You’ll want to turn these on by clicking the Activate Now or Try Again link that you see near the top of your tray.

What are badges?

Badges are little icons next to user names that tell you more about that specific user. A green M is given to site moderators. A blue badge is given to users who have earned a trusted status. A purple badge denotes a comment that has been selected by page moderators as a top comment.

What happens if I delete a comment that has replies?

If you or a moderator deletes a comment that has replies below it, the original comment will be replaced with a “content removed” banner, but any replies made on that content will remain.

What happens if I’m banned?

Users who violate our commenting guidelines are subject to being banned from commenting. There are varying degrees of commenting bans that are made at the editor’s discretion. Banned users will be notified of the reason for their ban when they log in. Note the message in gold under the login button.

