Vail’s 10th Mountain Whiskey donates to 4th Infantry Memorial

Vail’s 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Company recently donated more than $10,000 to a memorial for the U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry. From left are Claire Sturek, Julie Sturek, Lt. Col. Frank Sturek (retired), 10th Mountain Whiskey founder Ryan Thompson and Jason VanHeulen, Shawn Hogal and Jeremy DeWitt, of the 10th Mountain team. Frank Sturek helped pick the special rye whiskey to honor the 4th Infantry.

Special to the Daily

Vail’s 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirit Company has unveiled its donation to the 4th Infantry Memorial at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus, Georgia.

The $10,250 donation was made possible by collaborating with retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Frank Sturek, who chose the Limited Edition Rye Whiskey bottled by 10th Mountain Whiskey.

In the fall of 2020, Sturek received six different samples of 10th Mountain Rye whiskey. He tasted them, not knowing their age or proof. Sample #4, a cask strength 10th Mountain Rye Whiskey presented at 125 proof in 750ml bottles, was Sturek’s favorite.

Distilled and aged in Colorado for two years in American New Oak Cask, this selection was crafted at 10th Mountain’s distillery in Gypsum.

The bottles display the 4th Infantry’s distinguished unit insignia, a scarlet rectangle outlined in gold, and a green stripe centered horizontally. Only 186 Task Force Warrior bottles were made to commemorate the 4th Infantry Regiment.

Proceeds from the bottles’ sale will be donated to the 4th Infantry Association to support the memorial displayed at the National Infantry Museum.

“As the honorary colonel of the 4th Infantry Regiment, it was my honor and privilege to participate in the limited Cask Strength, 4th Infantry Rye sale and fundraiser with Ryan Thompson and the 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits Company,“ Sturek said. ”I feel very fortunate and humbled to accept this generous donation on behalf of the 4th Infantry Regiment Association supporting the 4th Infantry Regiment Memorial in person at the distillery here in Gypsum. Ryan and 10th Mountain Whiskey truly ‘walk the talk’ to support veterans and 10th Mountain alumni.“

The memorial will honor the fallen of the 4th Infantry Regiment on the National Infantry Museum’s grounds. Since word of the 4th Infantry Rye sale’s success and the donation made by Thompson and 10th Mountain Whiskey was communicated around the 4th Infantry veteran and 10th Mountain veteran network, individual contributions began to pour in. Organizers believe the memorial can be built this year.

“As a company named in honor of the 10th Mountain Army Division, we are very passionate about supporting the military, and we’re grateful to be in a position to donate to this great memorial,“ Thompson said. “We can’t wait to see it on display, and to show our appreciation to all of those that have served.”