Vail’s annual Community Meeting is March 30 in virtual format

Vail Mayor Dave Chapin will host his final Community Meeting on Tuesday. He will be term-limited in November after serving eight years on Town Council, six of them as mayor.

Special to the Daily

The town of Vail will host its 21st annual Community Meeting in a virtual format on Tuesday with airings at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Full-time and part-time residents, business owners, property owners, employees and others interested in learning about the town’s challenges and accomplishments are encouraged to take part. Viewers will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a Blue Parking Pass for the 2021-2022 season, a $1,250 value.

The meeting is produced by High Five Access Media and ART Digital Media and will be hosted by Mayor Dave Chapin. This year’s meeting will also feature the premiere of the final installment of the #VailStrong video series as well as a tribute to the Trailblazer Award recipients, Sally and Bill Hanlon.

“While we’d love to see everyone in person, we’re excited by the opportunity to present some of the year’s accomplishments through this video format,” Chapin said in the town’s announcement. “I’m hoping this gives our community the chance to appreciate just how far we’ve come in 2020 and offer a glimpse into where we’re heading in 2021.”

This will be Chapin’s last year to host the community meeting as he will be term-limited in November after serving eight years on Town Council, six of them as mayor.

In addition to Chapin, the meeting will feature other members of the Vail Town Council offering their reflections on the moments of hope and resolve the Vail community displayed in 2020. Town Manager Scott Robson and other staff members will offer updates on Vail’s response to the public health crisis, environmental sustainability efforts and more, plus an overview of the town’s financial health which has exceeded original forecasts.

How to watch

Tuesday’s presentation will be aired via Facebook Live on the Town of Vail’s Facebook page as well as on High Five Public Access Media’s Live on Five and on local television on Comcast Channel 5.

During the meeting, viewers will be encouraged to comment with an observation or something they learned during the presentation on the Facebook livestream or by emailing info@vailgov.com . All valid entries submitted on Tuesday will be entered into a drawing for a Blue Parking Pass, with the winner announced April 1.

A companion printed publication will arrive in mailboxes in the coming weeks.