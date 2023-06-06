Vail’s big Fourth of July party is returning with fireworks and a parade

The town of Vail is now accepting applications for the 2023 Vail America Days parade.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Vail’s annual Fourth of July celebration, Vail America Days, returns this summer with a parade and an evening fireworks display, weather permitting.

The town is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations and businesses, as well as children’s and musical groups, that want to participate in the parade. A limited number of parade entries are available, and applications will be accepted until Sunday, June 25, at 5 p.m.

The theme for the 2023 parade is “This Land is Your Land.” The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, and will make its way from Golden Peak to Lionshead — a route that sees between 10,000 and 20,000 spectators.

On Tuesday, there will also be a patriotic concert put on by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

“We are delighted to invite everyone to be a part of the Vail America Days Parade,” said event manager Laurie Asmussen. “This event allows us to come together and celebrate our nation’s independence while enjoying the breathtaking beauty of Vail. We encourage all interested parties to register their floats early to secure their spot in this fantastic parade.”

To register a float for the Vail America Days Parade, interested participants can visit the official event website at DiscoverVail.com/4th .

Float registration will remain open until Sunday, June 25, but early registration is strongly encouraged. The parade committee will review all applications and confirm participation no later than Friday, June 30. Participants will receive detailed instructions and guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

For more information, please visit the website at DiscoverVail.com/4th or contact the Vail America Days committee at 970-477-3699 or Laurie Asmussen at 970-376-3756.