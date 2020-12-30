Vail’s Blue Sky Basin opens to ring in the New Year

A skier glides down Shangri-La in China Bowl on Thursday. As of 11 a.m., Mongolia Bowl was still closed. Skyline, Pete’s, Tea Cup and Orient Express were all opened Wednesday.

Anna Suszynski, Vail Daily

Vail’s Blue Sky Basin has opened for the 20/21 season.

According to firsthand reports, ski patrol dropped the ropes on Orient Express around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday. Skyline Express, Pete’s Express and Tea Cup Express also opened Wednesday.

Gabe Suszynski cuts a track below Orient Express to catch the first run in China Bowl of the season. Ski patrol dropped the rope around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Vail’s terrain is now 83% open, with 225 trails served by 26 lifts.

