Vail’s Blue Sky Basin opens to ring in the New Year
Vail’s Blue Sky Basin has opened for the 20/21 season.
According to firsthand reports, ski patrol dropped the ropes on Orient Express around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday. Skyline Express, Pete’s Express and Tea Cup Express also opened Wednesday.
Vail’s terrain is now 83% open, with 225 trails served by 26 lifts.
Vail Daily’s Anna Suszynski contributed to this report. This Story Will Be Updated
