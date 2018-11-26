Vail’s China Bowl, Tea Cup Bowl now open

VAIL — With more terrain openings at Vail Mountain on Monday, Nov. 26, there are now 3,348 skiable acres with 128 open trails.

The Back Bowls started to open over Thanksgiving weekend after the large storm, and on Monday, China Bowl and Tea Cup Bowl opened.

With a few days left in November, Vail is operating 17 of its 31 lifts. Lifts yet to open include Skyline Express, Pete’s Express and Earl’s Express.

The seven-day forecast for Vail includes a chance of snow starting Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Epic Pass sales have been extended to Dec. 2. Visit http://www.epicpass.com.