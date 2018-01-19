Vail’s DoubleTree by Hilton still expected to open at some point this winter

VAIL — A pair of hotels here were lost for all of the 2016-17 ski season. This season, the Hotel Talisa has already opened. A new DoubleTree by Hilton in West Vail is still undergoing an extensive renovation.

Wondering when the DoubleTree by Hilton would finally open, a handful of questions was recently sent to Hilton Hotels. The answers from representatives of Hilton Corporate are below:

Q: The most recent town of Vail construction update anticipates a January opening. Is that accurate?

A: The DoubleTree by Hilton Vail is working closely with Hilton Corporate and the town of Vail to open as soon as possible. Our team is intently focused on getting our Temporary Certificate of Occupancy from the town of Vail. We will begin welcoming guests just a few weeks after we receive the TCO and all of our effort is directed at accomplishing this goal with the town of Vail.

Q: Just as a refresher, how many rooms are there at the property?

A: DoubleTree by Hilton Vail will have 116 guest rooms including 19 suites, with design features that add to the hotel's "Mountain Modern" interiors.

Recommended Stories For You

Q: What kind of work was done during the renovation? What does re-branding involve when going from a Holiday Inn to a DoubleTree by Hilton?

A: The extensive renovation scope included all areas of the property. From floor to ceiling and everything in between, we have updated all guest rooms and suites, meeting spaces, the outdoor pool and hot tub, kitchen, restaurant and bar area, game room, lobby and all public areas have all been completely updated.

In general, re-branding to a DoubleTree by Hilton is a unique process, because there isn't one brand prototype that hotels have to follow. For conversion hotels, the brand works with hotels to create a plan that gives owners the opportunity to design and renovate to capture their unique style, personality and passion for hospitality.

Once open, guests will enjoy the benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Q: Challenges can be common in construction projects, especially when renovating older buildings. What sorts of unexpected problems popped up during the project?

A: Challenges are indeed common in construction projects of this size, and with older buildings, you can expect to have some. As for the DoubleTree by Hilton Vail, the scope of this undertaking grew as we got into the project. Although this caused delays, the new scope also allowed us to make design changes to better enhance the guest experience. All said and done, the property is completely renovated and the result is a stunning hotel that will be a strong community asset.