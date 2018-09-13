Vail’s Hotel Talisa now part of The Luxury Collection by Marriott International

BETHESDA, Maryland — The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott International, Inc., has announced that Vail Hotel Talisa, has joined the brand's ensemble of hotels and resorts.

"Vail is one of the most luxurious and thrilling mountain towns in the U.S., making it a natural fit for The Luxury Collection," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "This latest addition to our Luxury Collection portfolio marks our first ski destination property in North America."

Vail Hotel Partners LLC, a private real estate investment firm, has invested over $65 million in renovating and rebranding the 285-room hotel, formerly known as the Vail Cascade Resort and Spa. Hotel Talisa remains under the management of Two Roads Hospitality.

"We are excited to combine forces with the prestige of The Luxury Collection brand to welcome guests to experience Hotel Talisa, Vail's newest luxury ski-in, ski-out resort," said John Garth, Area Managing Director of Two Roads Hospitality. "Our mantra is 'Moments Worth Collecting,' and as a Luxury Collection property, Hotel Talisa offers guests unique experiences that are authentic to the destination."

For more information, go to http://www.luxurycollection.com. To book reservations, go to http://www.hoteltalisa.com or call 800-420-2424.