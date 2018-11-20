 Vail’s Lindsey Vonn hurts knee; to miss Lake Louise | VailDaily.com

Vail’s Lindsey Vonn hurts knee; to miss Lake Louise

Vonn

Vail World Cup racer Lindsey Vonn announced via Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 20, that she injured her knee during super-G training and will not compete in next week’s first speed events of the season in Lake Louise, Alberta.

As Vonn pursues Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time record of 86 wins, this injury could be a significant blow in her pursuit of the mark. Of Vonn’s 82 World Cup victories, 18 have come at Lake Louise, which has been dubbed Lake Lindsey.

Vonn announced earlier this fall that the 2018-19 season would be her last. The Lake Louise events — two downhills and a super-G — are scheduled for Dec. 1-3. In her tweet, Vonn said that she would not need surgery. Looking ahead at the World Cup calendar, Val d’Isere, France, on Dec. 12-15, is the next set of speed events. Were she to miss the French stop, she’d be looking at a possible return in St. Anton, Austria on Jan. 10-13.

Recommended Stories For You

 