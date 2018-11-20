Vail’s Lindsey Vonn hurts knee; to miss Lake Louise

Vail World Cup racer Lindsey Vonn announced via Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 20, that she injured her knee during super-G training and will not compete in next week’s first speed events of the season in Lake Louise, Alberta.

As Vonn pursues Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time record of 86 wins, this injury could be a significant blow in her pursuit of the mark. Of Vonn’s 82 World Cup victories, 18 have come at Lake Louise, which has been dubbed Lake Lindsey.

Yesterday I crashed training Super-G and hurt my knee. The good news; I do NOT need surgery. The bad news; I won't be able to race in Lake Louise. LL has always been my favorite stop on the WC and I am devastated to not be coming this year.I am down but I am NOT out! #nevergiveup — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) November 20, 2018

Vonn announced earlier this fall that the 2018-19 season would be her last. The Lake Louise events — two downhills and a super-G — are scheduled for Dec. 1-3. In her tweet, Vonn said that she would not need surgery. Looking ahead at the World Cup calendar, Val d’Isere, France, on Dec. 12-15, is the next set of speed events. Were she to miss the French stop, she’d be looking at a possible return in St. Anton, Austria on Jan. 10-13.