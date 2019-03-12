Vail’s LIV Sotheby’s International Realty moves into other resort markets

LIV Sotheby's International Realty recently announced the addition to the team of Telluride Sotheby's International Realty and Crested Butte Sotheby's International Realty.

Both former, locally-owned companies have been affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty for years and recognize the power of the global real estate brand, while also understanding the needs for maintaining a local, customized feel in the communities that they serve.

"I have known Cathy (Benson, former owner of Crested Butte Sotheby's International Realty) and Nels (Cary, former owner of Telluride Sotheby's International Realty) for over 10 years through the Sotheby's brand and through our commitment to our people,"Scott Webber, LIV Sotheby's International Realty president, said in a statement. "We share the vision of providing the highest level of service and resources to the local real estate community. I'm honored that they felt such a high level of trust and confidence in our organization to have LIV Sotheby's International Realty succeed them in the ownership responsibilities of these successful enterprises."

With this new addition to the LIV SIR family, there are now five offices within Telluride, plus a team of esteemed real estate advisors who know and love Telluride and have been a part of the community for years.

In Crested Butte is another team of real estate professionals with the knowledge and expertise of Crested Butte, Mount Crested Butte, Crested Butte South and the rest of the Gunnison Valley.

"It is our honor to be teaming up with the savvy, talented, and progressive team at LIV Sotheby's International Realty," Benson said. "As an independent operator, we have always emphasized a quality approach to serving our clients, yet we felt our reach could and should extend further. This collaboration of forces will truly elevate our ability to better serve our clients and offer a higher level of marketing and exposure to every property.”

Recommended Stories For You

LIV Sotheby's International Realty is the leading luxury real estate brokerage in Colorado, now with 23 offices in Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and the metropolitan Denver area, as well as Telluride and Crested Butte.

For more information, go to livsothebysrealty.com.