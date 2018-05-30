Vail’s McDonald heading to China for crew competition

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Vail's Stuart McDonald has been selected to represent the United States at the 2018 World University Championships in Shanghai on Aug. 10-12, 2018, in crew.

A 6-foot-1, 160-pound junior majoring in neuroscience and psychology at the University of Chicago, McDonald is a 2015 Vail Christian graduate. McDonald is the son of Linda and Mac McDonald.

While at The University of Chicago, McDonald has been coached by Brian Hughes and Trish Brubaker, and won first-place titles in both lightweight and open weight 8-plus and lightweight and open weight 4-plus. He stroked the Maroons' men's lighweight 4-plus to a second place finish at the American Collegiate Rowing Association's regatta in 2017, and fourth place at Dad Vail Regatta in the same year.

This year, he placed first in the lightweight 4-plus, open two, and varsity 8-plus at the Illinois Collegiate Rowing Invitational, taking home the men's points trophy, as well as a second-place finish in the lightweight 4-plus at Mid-America Collegiate Rowing Association. He has also placed first in the Lightweight Collegiate Men's 2k at the Chicago Indoor Rowing Championships for the past two years (17-18).

In April, University of Michigan coach and World University Championships Men's Rowing Team Gregg Hartsuff selected McDonald to what he expects to be a 50-athlete squad composed of athletes from universities across the United States. These athletes will train together on Ford Lake in Ypsilanti, Michigan, from May 31-Aug. 3, 2018, competing first in the US Rowing National Championships July 11-15 at Cooper River in Camden, New Jersey, and then traveling to

Shanghai.

Expected costs for the team's journey will be more than $160,000. The burden of this budget falls on the athletes and coaches of this team, and they will be paying the costs out-of-pocket unless athletes can raise the money through donations and sponsorships. To learn more about the team's upcoming experience, or to make a tax-deductible donation to defray their costs, please visit the team website: https://www.wucusarowing2018.com/sponsorship.

Sponsorship is welcome, and the team can provide exposure for sponsors via their website, athlete blogs during training and competition, press releases, apparel, and equipment.