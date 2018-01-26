Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin is the new face Alterra’s Ikon Pass, an Epic Pass rival

DENVER — Mikaela Shiffrin has joined forces with Alterra Mountain Co. as an investor and is helping launch the Ikon Pass as an Ambassador. The Ikon Pass is a new rival to Vail Resorts' Epic Pass program. Alterra has 23 ski resorts in its portfolio, including Aspen, Steamboat Springs, Copper Mountain and Winter Park.

"Mikaela has spent her entire life on the slopes, and shares a love of the mountains that mirrors the passion behind the Ikon Pass," said Erik Forsell, Alterra Mountain Company's Chief Marketing Officer. "She represents the best of skiing today and continues to set the tone for the ski racers of the future. She defines the spirit of the community of destinations we have brought together."

Shiffrin has spent years training and racing at Ikon Pass destinations including Aspen Mountain and Copper Mountain, Mammoth Mountain and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in California, and Killington Resort in Vermont.

"I grew up skiing on mountains big and small with my family, so when I'm in the mountains, I'm home. They each play an important role in my career and hold a special place in my heart," Shiffrin said. "I've spent more time training on snow at Ikon Pass destinations than anywhere else in the world, since first skiing the World Cup in 2010. It is a huge honor to be an owner in Alterra Mountain Co. and to represent the Ikon Pass."

Alterra will offer the Ikon Pass starting with the 2018-2019 ski season. Destinations include:

• California: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort.

• Colorado: Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort.

• Maine: Sugarloaf, Sunday River.

• Montana: Big Sky Resort.

• New Hampshire: Loon Mountain Resort.

• Utah: Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird.

• Vermont: Stratton, Killington Resort

• West Virginia: Snowshoe.

• Wyoming: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

• Ontario, Canada: Blue Mountain.

• Quebec, Canada: Tremblant

• British Columbia, Canada: CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures.

Alterra Mountain Co. is a family of 12 resorts, including the world's largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real-estate development, food and beverage and retail businesses and is headquartered in Denver. For more information, go to http://www.alterramtnco.com.