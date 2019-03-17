Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin wins giant slalom, fourth globe

How’s that for a finale?

Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin brought down the curtain on the 2017-18 season in smashing fashion, capturing Sunday’s giant slalom at the World Cup finals in Soldeu, Andorra. With the latest victory in a seemingly endless parade of triumphs, the 24-year-old:

• Won her 17th World Cup race in a single season, tearing down the old record of 14.

• Clinched the giant-slalom World Cup championship for the first time in her career. It’s her fourth crystal globe of the season as she had already won the overall, super-G and GS as well.

• Logged the 60th World Cup win of her career.

• Finished the season with 2,204 points on the season, second all-time only to Slovenia’s Tina Maze’s legendary season of 2.414 points in 2012-13.

Recommended Stories For You

With the final snow just settling on the 2018-19 campaign, one does not want to rush to judgment. But … It is certainly one of the most dominating seasons in World Cup history. Is it the best season by an American ski racer? (One steps in a hornet’s nest there with comparisons to Lindsey Vonn.) Is it the best season ever? While Maze’s 2,414 points in 2013 didn’t fall, showing the enormity of that feat, Shiffrin 2018-19 season has a lot of compelling arguments.

This story will be updated.