Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin wins giant slalom, fourth globe

Win No. 60 for Mikaela

Alessandro Trovati | Associated Press

Mikaela Shiffrin caps the 2018-19 World Cup season in smashing fashion, winning the World Cup finals giant slalom to win the season title in that discipline for the first time on Sunday in Soldeu, Andorra.

How’s that for a finale?

Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin brought down the curtain on the 2017-18 season in smashing fashion, capturing Sunday’s giant slalom at the World Cup finals in Soldeu, Andorra. With the latest victory in a seemingly endless parade of triumphs, the 24-year-old:

• Won her 17th World Cup race in a single season, tearing down the old record of 14.

• Clinched the giant-slalom World Cup championship for the first time in her career. It’s her fourth crystal globe of the season as she had already won the overall, super-G and GS as well.

• Logged the 60th World Cup win of her career.

• Finished the season with 2,204 points on the season, second all-time only to Slovenia’s Tina Maze’s legendary season of 2.414 points in 2012-13.

With the final snow just settling on the 2018-19 campaign, one does not want to rush to judgment. But …  It is certainly one of the most dominating seasons in World Cup history. Is it the best season by an American ski racer? (One steps in a hornet’s nest there with comparisons to Lindsey Vonn.) Is it the best season ever? While Maze’s 2,414 points in 2013  didn’t fall, showing the enormity of that feat, Shiffrin 2018-19 season has a lot of compelling arguments.

 

