Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin wins super-G title; breaks 2,000 points

Tie goes to the runner, right?

Ironically, in her “worst” super-G performance of the season, tying for fourth with Austria’s Nicole Schmidhofer during Thursday’s World Cup finals in Soldeu, Andorra, Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin iced the first World Cup super-G title of her career.

That’s pretty impressive given, that the now 24-year-old Shiffrin — her birthday was Wednesday — only competed in four World Cup super-Gs all season.

Shiffrin won three super-G starts ( Lake Louise, Alberta, St. Moritz, Switzerland, and Cortina Italy) and a tie for fourth with Schmidhofer gives the American 350 points on the season to the Austrian’s 303 and Lichtenstein’s Tina Weirather (268). That’s World Cup title No. 3 this season for Shiffrin, who’s already clinched the overall and slalom titles, going into this season.

Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg won Thursday’s super-G in Andorra with a time of 1 minute, 23.91 seconds, ahead of Austria’s Tamara Tippler (15-hundredths of a second behind) and Italy’s Federica Brignone (34-hundredths back). But for Shiffrin, the key was to stay ahead of Schmidhofer and Weirather in Thursday’s race to win the globe. The tie with Schmidhofer was as good as a win and Weirather was a DNF.

WHOA!! Sitting in fourth, the super-G globe is officially @MikaelaShiffrin's!! 🏆🏆🏆#SoldeuElTarterWCF19 pic.twitter.com/aciuPSi949 — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) March 14, 2019

"It's special because I really never thought I could be in this position this season already in super-G," Shiffrin said to The Associated Press. “… The way that everybody came together and made this work was just amazing. We are all so proud and everybody feels some ownership of this. … I've dreamed about someday, maybe, being able to win a globe in super-G but I really wasn't expecting it this season.”

This story will be updated.