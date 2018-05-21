Vail’s new summer parking regulations take effect starting Friday, May 25

VAIL — The town of Vail will transition to its summer parking operations in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures beginning Friday, May 25. The structures will continue to remain free for daytime parking with connecting free bus service to event venues and activities throughout town, including express service to Ford Park. New this summer will be a $25 fee for vehicles stored overnight in the structures.

The new overnight fee has been established to provide up to 200 additional spaces for Vail's daytime guests by discouraging long-term vehicle storage. The charge will apply to vehicles parked in the structures between 4 and 5 a.m. Allowances for free overnight parking will be made for the following circumstances:

• Guests of nearby hotels and condominiums, per town authorization, due to parking limitations on site.

• Any Green, Blue, Silver or Gold parking pass holders from the 2017-18 winter season.

• Employees who work overnight at a Vail Village or Lionshead business.

• Those who arrange an alternate ride home in lieu of driving while intoxicated.

The summer parking operations will extend through Sept. 30 and will be complemented by the return of increased transit service for the Sandstone, East Vail and Golf Course routes beginning Monday, May 28 as well as paid, close-in parking at Ford Park on select event days.

To access the parking structures this summer, guests will need to pull a ticket upon entry and use the ticket to exit. Green, Blue, Silver and Gold winter parking pass holders can continue using their passes for full access to the structures throughout the summer.

For more information on the summer parking program, go to http://www.vailgov.com/parking. To access details on paid parking at Ford Park, go to http://www.vaileventparking.com. For real-time parking availability in either structure, download the free Vail App or go to http://www.vailgov.com/parking/counts.

For more information, email info@vailgov.com or call the parking office, 970-479-2445.