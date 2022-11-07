Vail’s new town manager is ready to get to work on housing, relationships and more  ￼

Russ Forrest started as the Vail Town Manager on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

A new town manager started with the town of Vail last week. Russell (Russ) Forrest re-joined the town’s staff after nearly 15 years — during which time he has served in various management positions for the town of Snowmass Village, the city of Gunnison and Gunnison County.

Forrest fills a vacancy left by Scott Robson who left the role in April to become the town manager in Telluride. As the search for Robson’s replacement was underway, former Vail Town Manager Stan Zemler stepped into the position in an interim role. In taking the position, Forrest will become Vail’s ninth town manager since it was incorporated in 1966.

Forrest has a history in the town, serving as its first environmental planner and then as its community development director for nine years from 1998 to 2007. Forrest said that in the first go-around, he came to Vail with a master’s degree in urban and regional planning with a focus on environmental planning and experience working with the U.S. Army in an environmental policy institute.

“I got to work in the Pentagon for a little bit, but I also never go to see the results of what I did on the ground and always had wanted to work at a local level. I saw the opportunity and a job advertisement to be Vail’s first environmental planner,” Forrest said. “I applied and was lucky enough to get the position.”

The years that Forrest initially spent in Vail coincided with the redevelopment of Lionshead and its master plan, “the billion-dollar renaissance (of private redevelopment) in the mid-2000s,” as well as the creation of its affordable housing plan. It was also in these years that he developed a passion for leadership.

“I really got hooked on leadership, really became motivated in terms of creating diverse teams and having individuals in the organization grow as leaders, and really became inspired to be a town manager and realized I needed to go out and get that experience,” Forrest said.

However, even then, he had hoped to return to Vail, reflecting that when he left for a town manager position in Snowmass Village, he “would keep an eye on the opportunity to come back to Vail as its town manager,” if the opportunity presented itself and if the timing was right for himself and his family, Forrest said.

“And it did,” he added.

In the years since leaving Vail, Forrest has gained town management and leadership experience, working on many projects and initiatives for affordable housing, regional collaboration, sustainable tourism, diversifying economies and complex development projects — all of which he expects to carry into his role as Vail’s town manager.

“The skillset I bring forward is a really collaborative approach, working regionally, working collaboratively within the community, really valuing diverse opinions and thoughts,” Forrest said. “I’ve had experience both here in Vail and in Snowmass, in terms of dealing with complex development projects; in Gunnison, really learning how to finance and fund public projects with limited resources and being creative leveraging dollars.”

While Forrest plans to spend the first 60 days or so in the role “in a listening mode,” connecting with the town council, staff and community, he anticipates that furthering affordable housing in the town will be on the top of his list.

Within this goal, he hopes to work with colleagues and regional partners “up and down the valley” on opportunities, drawing on his experiences with public-private housing developments — all to create affordable housing, both for rental and for sale.

“There are a lot of exciting projects on the table now,” Forrest said, listing the redevelopment of Timber Ridge and the “potentially emerging project at West Middle Creek” as examples.

Also on the to-do list, he said includes furthering its sustainable tourism efforts, maintaining focus on continuing the “excellent services” that already exist in town, and working on a “good, clear, strategic plan” for the town.

All of this to answer the question: “How do we act on that incredible vision Vail has of being the premiere mountain resort community in the world?” he said.

Vail residents Johannes Faessler, left, and Mark Gordon, center, talk with Russell Forrest during a meet-and-greet for the finalists for Vail’s town manager position on Aug. 11, 2022, just before Forrest was offered the position.

While in his 15 years away from the town, Forrest reflected that the town has both changed and stayed the same in many ways.

“The basic, the valuable components of Vail that make it special, I find are very much still here,” Forrest said. “The complexity of Vail is still here. Vail is still a relatively small community, just under 6,000 people, but you still have the complexity of a much bigger community, town or city, so that’s something I find very appealing, but the nuances of that are different.”

These nuances, he said, include changes brought in the past few years — and by the pandemic in particular — to how the town communicates with the community as well as to tourism, the economy and more.

“Even though I have history here, most of my leadership and management experience has come in the last 15 years since I left Vail, so I’m really approaching this position with a fresh set of eyes, looking forward to the opportunities of the future, so I’m listening and learning a lot, versus making conclusions based on my previous experience here,” Forrest said, adding that through meeting with various stakeholders and community members, he intends to learn more about the changes, the nuances, the issues and the priorities of the town.

One thing has changed since 2007 in the town, and that’s the town’s relationship with Vail Resorts. When last here, Forrest said that “we were still working directly with individuals on housing and parking and development here within the valley.”

Now, it’s a “different relationship,” he added.

Creating positive working relationships between townships and resort companies is something Forrest has gained experience in since 2007, particularly at Snowmass Village. When he arrived in the town in 2007, a new base village had been approved and was starting a “challenging development review that really split the community.”

Additionally, a new CEO, Mike Kaplan, had recently been named at the Aspen Skiing Co. around the same time.

“Part of my initial task that I was given by the town council was to help effect healing within the community and also with the ski company,” Forrest said.

Ultimately, Forrest said he and the new CEO were able to develop a “strong relationship around the day-to-day issues and also the big strategic issues.”

This is something he hopes to replicate here in Vail, particularly as the town continues working through the challenges it’s facing with Booth Heights, Forrest said.

“I’m looking forward to having a positive working relationship with Vail, particularly on the day-to-day issues. It’s something where we have to work well together to support the guest,” he said.

All in all, Forrest is ready to get to work.

“It really is a pleasure and an honor to be back, I look forward to serving the community, the council and also the employees here in Vail. I look forward to meeting new people in the community and old friends,” he said. “I really encourage people, don’t hesitate to give me a call or knock on the door; I’m really looking forward to connecting with the community.”