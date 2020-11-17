Vail’s paid parking begins Nov. 20

Paid parking in Vail’s parking structures and outlying lots will coincide with the start of Vail Mountain’s 2020-2021 ski and snowboard season, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.

Parking passes are available for in-person purchase from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday on the lower level of the Vail Municipal Building, 75 South Frontage Road. Bring proof of eligibility as restrictions apply.

The town is offering parking pass options which provide discounts over the standard daily rates. Value card holders from the previous season will be able to confirm carryover balances from the prior winter season and reload value on their cards by using pay-on-foot stations in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking garages, contacting the Parking Pass Sales Office at 970-477-3461 or stopping by the office in person. The re-certification process has been waived this season to accommodate public health protocols.

To coincide with the opening of Vail Mountain, Vail Transit has added service to West Vail, Lionsridge Loop, Ford Park and intown routes to supplement the early winter season prior to implementation of the full winter schedule on Dec.14 which will include West Vail Express service from West Vail Frontage Road parking every 20 minutes via the Sandstone interchange during morning peak hours. Passengers must comply with safety requirements to protect the health and safety of drivers and riders. Service delays should be anticipated due to rider capacity restrictions directed by the state.

For information on parking pass sales and descriptions, call the parking sales office at 970-479-2104 or visit the town’s parking portal at http://www.vailgov.com/parking. For information on bus schedules, call 970-479-2178 or http://www.vailgov.com/transportation-services.