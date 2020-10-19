Vail’s parking passes go on sale beginning Oct. 26

Vail parking pass sales begin Oct. 26.

Chris Dillmann | Daily file photo

Vail season parking passes will be ready for purchase beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26 on the lower level of the Vail Municipal Building, 75 South Frontage Road.

There is an added incentive for those who make their purchase early. The first 500 buyers will receive a voucher good for a free day of parking to be redeemed any time during the season, a value of $30. The free voucher is good for individual customers and is being offered for the fourth season to help reduce last-minute crowding. The offer does not apply to bulk purchases.

Paid parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures will coincide with the start of Vail Mountain’s 2020-2021 ski and snowboard season, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.

Vail’s winter parking pass rates and related policies were adopted by the Town Council at its Oct. 6 meeting after reviewing recommendations from its citizen-based Parking & Transportation Task Force. This includes no price increases for season pass discounts or hourly parking. The only change will be discontinuation of the Green parking pass, which had been used during non-peak times in Lionshead. The pass has been eliminated due to completion of the Vail Health parking structure and availability of the Red Sandstone parking garage.

Also returning this season will be continuation of two-hour free parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures, plus free parking upon entry after 3 p.m.

There will be five discount season parking passes available this winter, plus an incremental rate structure for value cards. Rates for value cards are unchanged from the previous season. The town’s parking pass sales office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the winter.

Available passes are:

• Pink Pass, $200. For employees of eligible Vail business license holders, good for parking at gated lots at Ford Park and soccer field, 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Available to Vail Village or Lionshead-based Vail business license holders’ employees working a minimum of 30 hours per week.

• Red Pass, $450. For employees of eligible Vail business license holders, good for parking in the Red Sandstone garage seven days a week. Also good for access to Ford Park and soccer field lots from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Available to Vail Village or Lionshead-based Vail business license holders’ employees working a minimum of 30 hours per week. Proof of employment is required.

• Blue Pass, $1,250. For Vail property owners, residents and employees of qualifying Vail business license holders, good for parking in the two structures with restrictions. Good seven days a week at Lionshead structure and Monday through Thursday at the Vail Village structure except for the restricted days of Dec. 24 —Jan. 3; Jan. 18 and Feb. 15. Available to Vail Village or Lionshead-based Vail business license holders’ employees working a minimum of 30 hours per week. Proof of employment is required. Proof of residency or proof of property ownership is needed for residents or property owners.

• Silver Pass, $2,000. Available to qualifying business license holders in Vail Village and Lionshead with guaranteed parking in one structure. Limit one pass per business. This pass must be purchased using the credit card or checking account of the business.

• Gold Pass, $3,300. For guaranteed parking in the two structures. No eligibility requirements.

• Vanpool Pass. Any employee vanpool (vans with seven or more passengers) registered with the town can get either a $200 Pink Pass or receive discounted guaranteed space. Call 970-479-2349 for details.

Hourly rates

Hourly parking rates approved by the Town Council for the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures are:

0 to 2 hours: Free.

2 to 3 hours: $10

3 to 4 hours: $20

4 to 15 hours: $30

15 to 24 hours: $50

Free Satellite Parking

The town offers free parking in satellite areas serviced by the town’s free transit system. The inventory includes: Gore Creek Trailhead, East Vail Interchange Trailhead, Pitkin Creek Trailhead, Booth Falls Trailhead, Spraddle Creek Trailhead, Red Sandstone Creek Trailhead, Buffehr Creek Trailhead, Davos Trailhead and Red Sandstone Park. Parking availability is limited and some spaces are restricted to three-hour trailhead use.

Free parking will also be available at Donovan Park with 90 spaces on days when the pavilion isn’t in use. A sign will be used at the park’s entrance to indicate availability each day. Parking availability for Donovan Park will be updated regularly on http://www.vaileventparking.com.

In addition, first-come, first-served free parking, 50 spaces, will be available on the North Frontage Road across from the West Vail Mall as well as an additional 80 spaces on the North Frontage Road west of the West Vail roundabout. All 130 spaces will be available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Free emergency parking along the South Frontage Road will again be activated in overflow parking situations this season. Easily identified bus stops will be in use along the Frontage Road for added convenience. Real-time parking structure counts for the structures are available at vailparkingcounts.com or download the free Vail app.

For more information, go to vailgov.com/parking or call 970-479-2104.