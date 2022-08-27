Vail’s Suzanne Silverthorn announces her retirement

Suzanne Silverthorn, second from right, is retiring after 28 years with the town of Vail as its communications director.

Town of Vail/courtesy photo

A public information officer has a complicated job, from an organization’s messaging to handling questions and complaints from the public and the press. No one does it better than Suzanne Silverthorn.

Silverthorn, the town of Vail’s communications director, recently announced her retirement after 28 years in the role.

Some favorite moments Suzanne Silverthorn emailed a lengthy list of favorite moments in her 28 years. Here’s a very short sample. Filmmaker Warren Miller submitting an “eating crow” cartoon admitting the town’s roundabouts worked as advertised.

World championships from skiing to cycling.

Vail’s 50 th anniversary in 2012 and the town of Vail’s 50 th in 2016.

The 2002 introduction of Vail souvenir manhole covers.

Receiving a bouquet of flowers from resident Ginny Culp after a hard day at work.

Her tenure in the job stretches from the low-tech days of 1993 to today’s always-connected era.

Like many of us in the valley, Silverthorn came to the position through a kind of side door. She and her husband, Mark, had moved to the valley when Mark accepted a job in the Eagle County finance department.

A former journalist, she’d been writing grants for the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Museum and was the director for Vail Valley Community Television, now High Five Access Media.

“I could count on one hand the number of jobs I was qualified for in the marketing/communications/PR profession,” she wrote in an email.

But Silverthorn and former Vail communications chief Caroline Fisher had become friends, and Silverthorn was picked to replace Fisher when the latter left to pursue a doctoral degree.

The town of Vail tends to keep people for a long time, but 28 years is a lot of time to spend in any job. Silverthorn wrote that what’s kept her in Vail is that “Every day is different. … The people are passionate and care deeply about this place.”

Lots of bosses

The Vail Town Charter puts most of the responsibility for the organization in the hands of the town manager. The Town Council has direct oversight over only the manager, town attorney and municipal judge. But in her role as communications director, Silverthorn most often has to inform the public about what the council is doing.

In her years on the job, Silverthorn has worked with nine mayors and 38 council members. She’s been in the back of the council’s meeting room for virtually all of the council’s public sessions — about 700 meetings, by her rough estimate.

In the past few years, Silverthorn has run the council’s Twitter account, live-tweeting several times per meeting.

Technology is perhaps the biggest change in Silverthorn’s years on the job, she wrote.

Like many longtime locals, Silverthorn’s introduction to the internet came from valley web pioneer John Uhley, the founder of Vail.net.

In a phone conversation, Silverthorn said she’s had a lot of help picking up tech tips from the town’s information technology pros and colleagues.

“It’s unbelievable to see how far things have come in the tech world — not just in my profession, but in our day-to-day lives,” she said.

While we take tech tools for granted these days, Silverthorn said there’s still nothing like one-to-one communications and conversations. That’s how lasting relationships are forged, she said.

And there are plenty of relationships Silverthorn has forged over the years, with far more listening than talking, and bringing an empathetic approach to every conversation.

‘Willing to drop everything’

“She’s just a great lady,” longtime Council member Kevin Foley said. “She’s always willing to drop everything to make a situation get better. She’s always looking into the best interests of the town.”

That often requires a lot of time on the job, from late-night council meetings and emergencies to early-morning emails about the latest news from the town.

Former Mayor Dave Chapin called Silverthorn the “consummate professional in the field.” He’s not alone in that opinion.

Chapin said that during his time as mayor, he had the opportunity to meet with officials from other towns, including those communities’ public information officers. Those people universally praised their counterpart in Vail.

Chapin also praised Silverthorn’s ability to “listen to the gibberish of a six-hour council meeting and put it in a way that reflects positively on the town.” Those council reports are written in a way non-officials are able to understand, he added.

Chapin recalled that when he contracted the COVID-19 virus in the early days of the pandemic, the town was swamped with inquiries.

In good times and bad, “If Suzanne was there, you knew it was all going to be good,” Chapin said.

The pandemic was a test of public information messaging for everyone in the business. Chapin said Vail couldn’t have weathered the pandemic as well as it did without Silverthorn’s help.

In addition to her work in the town’s messaging over the years, Silverthorn has also encouraged residents to become involved in the town’s civic life. Mayor Kim Langmaid noted that Silverthorn invited her to participate in the town’s Vail Tomorrow meetings in the late 1990s. Others who ended up on the council also participated in that group.

Setting the stage in 2015

Asked about her biggest challenges or accomplishments, Silverthorn quickly cites the communications team put together for the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships. That work, which brought together communications professionals and volunteers has had a lasting legacy, she said. Big incidents, including the 2018 Lake Christine Fire near Basalt, the ongoing pandemic and Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon and the 2021 mudslides that closed the canyon for weeks, all used the communication tools forged during the 2015 event.

With retirement looming, Silverthorn said she’s looking forward to spending time at both the family home in Grand Lake and getting better acquainted with her young grandchild in South Carolina.

And, yes, she plans to keep up with goings-on in the town she’s called her professional home for so many years.

Longtime resident and former Mayor Rod Slifer, who’s now 87, said Silverthorn’s going to be missed.

“And I’m amazed someone so young can retire,” Silfer added.