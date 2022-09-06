Vail’s Timber Ridge project has questions to answer

Replacing the Timber Ridge apartments will require relocating existing tenants for at least one winter season.

The Timber Ridge apartments in Vail will be torn down and rebuilt in the next two or three years. First among the many questions to answer is where to relocate current residents.

The Vail Town Council heard a status report Tuesday about the project from Vail Housing Director George Ruther and Michael O’Connor of Triumph Development West, the company slated to do the work.

Ruther and O’Connor talked at length about a number of possibilities for construction and parking, but Mayor Kim Langmaid said relocating current residents is foremost in her mind.

Answering that question “needs to happen immediately,” Langmaid said, adding that consultants should be brought in if necessary to speed up answering that question.

A matter of timing

There are currently between 225 and 250 residents in the 96 units at Timber Ridge. If construction begins in the fall of 2023, many residents could move to the 72-unit Residences at Main Vail. That complex is expected to be finished in the fall of next year.

But starting in the fall of 2023 would mean keeping Timber Ridge under construction through two winter seasons. Starting in the spring of 2024 would shrink the construction window to just one ski season.

But the Residences at Main Vail will be filled well before that 2024 start, leaving Timber Ridge residents without that option.

Ruther said he’ll be back “quickly” with ideas to answer that question.

Other questions are nearly important.

Council members discussed parking at the new facility. The current apartments have 108 parking spaces, and town parking requirements would mandate a complex not much bigger than the current one.

Council members said the priority should be on housing, not parking.

Council member Travis Coggin said the new Timber Ridge should be for Vail’s front-line workers, and favored a “campus type” of complex with no parking.

Greatly limiting parking would help ensure the success of a plan to focus on transportation alternatives to private cars.

Ruther said he’s been talking to people at ZipCar and other car sharing firms, who have told him that those programs work best when private vehicles aren’t at a site.

Can parking be eliminated?

“We can spend a lot of money on parking, or use some of that money to make sure an alternate mode of transportation works. Ruther added that building residences with 100 parking spaces instead of 200 just means added competition for those spaces.

But, Langmaid noted, a number of people in the target market — people between 18 and 35 years old — come home in company vehicles.

Coggin acknowledged that some parking might be needed. But, he added, he doesn’t want the town to miss the opportunity to help truly launch ride-sharing services in town.

Eliminating, or greatly reducing, parking would also allow more units to be built.

Triumph West has done preliminary drawings for a couple of options. One would be four stories tall, so could use wood-framed construction. In that model, there could be room for more than 250 units, O’Connor said. Many of those units would be studio apartments.

Taking the buildings on the north side of the site to six stories would require a different kind of construction, but could result in more than 300 units.

Council member Jonathan Staufer said he as “no problem with density on this site.”