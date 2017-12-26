Valley native Kyle Denton is the Vail Board of Realtors’ Realtor of the Year

VAIL — Kyle Denton, broker associate for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties in Vail, was recently named 2017 Realtor of the Year by the Vail Board of Realtors, an honor he shares with 11 of his associates at the brokerage firm. Denton is also the group's 2017 Chair of the Board.

In addition to his recent honor, Denton was also the recipient of the 2016 Chairman Circle Diamond Award, given to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokers whose sales volume is in the top one half of 1 percent nationwide.

Born and raised in Eagle-Vail, Denton joined Berkshire Hathaway in 2014. He has been involved in Vail Valley real estate for the past 12 years, including working with his father and mentor, Craig Denton, another Vail Valley real estate industry leader for the past 40 years.

"This honor is testimony to Kyle's high standard for exceptional customer service, integrity and market expertise," said Michael Slevin, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. "We feel very fortunate that Kyle joins 11 of our other broker associates who have also been named Realtor of the Year and led the Vail Board."

Denton is a graduate of the University of Montana, where he holds a Bachelor of Science in business management. Outside the real estate arena, Denton enjoys skiing, mountain biking, running, hiking and surfing. He is married to Nikki Denton, and they have two sons.