Valley strong: Ski Town All-Stars donating portion of sales to local nonprofits

Ski Town All-Stars and 970 Designs have created hats and T-shirts with a portion of sales going to the Vail Valley Salvation Army and SpeakUp ReachOut nonprofits.

Ski Town All-Stars launched in the valley in 2017, selling custom hats, T-shirts and other gear designed for those living in the mountains. Today, the local company is donating portions of sales to two nonprofits in the community — Vail Valley Salvation Army and SpeakUp ReachOut — as part of its Valley Relief Project.

“We felt there was a need and wanted to help bring the community together,” said Chris Bivona.

Bivona has been working with Slade Cogswell of 970 Designs on the project. The line of products includes “Valley Strong” as well as explicit “Stay Positive” hats and T-shirts. Other designs available include “Tiger King” themes, “Best Skier on the Mountain” and other fun, unique ideas.

The goal, Bivona said, is to raise $10,000 off of selling 1,000 items, with the company looking to cover costs for production and its employees.

“We’re trying to put money back into the Vail Valley and our mountain communities,” Bivona said.

The initiative is part of the Ski Town All-Stars Ski Town Project, supporting local and national nonprofits by giving a portion of proceeds. Over the years, the project has donated to the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, Can Do MS, High Fives, Vail Recreation District and Vail Valley Charitable Fund, among others.

The Vail Valley Salvation Army has been busy recently, helping feed families in need during COVID-19 restrictions. SpeakUp ReachOut is a nonprofit focused on behavioral health and suicide prevention.

Depending on how sales go, Ski Town All-Stars might donate to other nonprofits, Bivona said.

Cost for hats and shirts range from $25 to $35. Visit http://www.skitownallstars.com and follow the business on social media for more information and updates on hats and shirts.

