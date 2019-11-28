Value-priced options for homebuyers in Stratton Flats

When considering buying a home, words like value, quality and amenities come to mind. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties just debuted 14 value-priced single-family homes along with 40 townhome units that are set to be built this spring in the Stratton Flats neighborhood in Gypsum.

Typical floor plans for the single-family homes include three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Select single-family units include an unfinished basement with an option for the builder to build out up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms within the property. If you buy early, you have the option to choose carpet, countertops, cabinets and flooring.

“A lot of people do see the value in buying a new home. You’re not inheriting somebody else’s wear and tear,” said Laurie Slaughter of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties.

“These homes come with a builder warranty. It’s been wonderful working with Patriacca Construction. They stand by their products and have been in the valley for 25 years,” Slaughter said. “People love the floor plans and most of all the prices.”

The single-family homes are currently priced in the low $400,000 range with the townhomes expected to start in the low $300,000 price point.

“The niche that this is going to fill is truly unbelievable,” said Rick Messmer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. “People are chomping at the bit, especially about the product that we don’t even have yet, which is the townhome project.

“People are literally trying to get on a waitlist because this doesn’t exist – stick-built construction with one or two-car garages on-site, people want that so badly,” Messmer said.

Not only is the price right, but the monthly dues are affordable as well. For $133 per month, all of your front yard maintenance is taken care of, giving you more time to play.

And play you will. Gypsum’s warmer climate allows summer activities to go on for a bit longer. Golf, bike, hike, raft, fish, motocross, shoot, camp during the warmer days and drive up to ski or ride Vail and Beaver Creek on the cooler days.

For more information or to schedule a model home tour, contact The Stratton Flats Team at 970-306-6568 or visit http://www.strattonflatshomes.com.