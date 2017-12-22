Vegetation management activity to be conducted in Hardscrabble area south of Eagle

EAGLE — The U.S. Forest Service has issued the final decision notice for the Hardscrabble project to conduct vegetation management activities in the Hardscrabble area located south of Eagle. The decision to treat vegetation in Hardscrabble will help increase the health and resiliency of the forest for the future while also providing wood products to surrounding communities.

The deciding official, District Ranger Aaron Mayville, has reviewed the environmental assessment and found there to be no significant impact. "This project will enable us to improve forest health, reduce the potential impacts of future wildfire and provide timber products to the local logging and biomass industry," Mayville said. "Thanks to a great analysis team, and interested members of the public, this decision gets us one step closer toward getting some great work done on the ground."

Vegetation management in this area will help to improve forest resilience to future disturbances such as wildfire and insect epidemics by increasing age class diversity in the area. Treating large stands of trees will also help reduce potential adverse impacts of future wildfires on forest resources (including potential impacts to infrastructure, improvements and municipal watersheds). Additionally, the project will provide timber and forest products to local markets.

Project documents are available for download on the White River National Forest website, http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.

For more information about the Hardscrabble project, call the Eagle-Holy Cross District Office.