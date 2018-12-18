Vehicle crash on Hwy 24 at MM145 cleared, both lanes now openStaff ReportDecember 18, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Staff ReportDecember 18, 2018UPDATE (9:15 a.m.): The road is cleared. Please drive safely.There is a crash at H24 MM 145 in Minturn. Both lanes are blocked. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsSkier dies after crash at Breckenridge Ski ResortTrust your gut: Man at center of I-70 stabbing incident warns publicMore than 2,400 petition signatures oppose Berlaimont plan north of EdwardsBeaver Creek extends hours, opens more terrain Saturday