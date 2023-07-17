UPDATE: Interstate 70 reopens following Vehicle fire at Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels
Summit Daily Staff Report
3:36 p.m.: One lane of westbound traffic has reopened.
2:12 p.m.: The eastbound lanes are now reopened to traffic.
2 p.m.: Westbound traffic through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels has been halted as crews survey damage caused by a vehicle fire around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17.
Colorado Department of Transportation officials say the fire is out, but crews are still working to clear the scene.
Eastbound traffic is being held at the entrance of the tunnels, and westbound traffic is being detoured over Loveland Pass via U.S. Highway 6.
The vehicle caught fire in the westbound bore of the tunnel.
No timeline was provided for the roadway to open.