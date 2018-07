Update: The incident on I-70 near Vail Pass is now clear. Drive safely.

As of 11:24 a.m. both lanes of eastbound I-70 near Vail Pass are closed at mile marker 186 due to a motor vehicle fire.

The eastbound on-ramp at mile marker 180 is also closed.

Officials ask you to expect delays and use caution in the area.

