1:35 p.m.: Eastbound lanes are open on Interstate 70.

12:50 p.m.: Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed near Gypsum for a vehicle fire as of 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, according to an Eagle County Alert.

The incident is near mile marker 140.

