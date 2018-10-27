Vehicle fire on I70 WB183 near East Vail, westbound lanes are closed.Staff ReportOctober 27, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Staff ReportOctober 27, 2018I-70 at MM182 WB is partially cleared, the left lane is open. Expect delays and please drive safely. There is a motor vehicle fire on I70 WB183 near East Vail. The westbound lanes are closed. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsVail Valley man Joel Cervantes killed in one-vehicle crash when his vehicle rolledAccident on I-70 EB MM168 near Avon, both lanes closed.Vail will return to two-hour free parking for the 2018-19 ski seasonEl Niño could bring more snow to Colorado resorts in 2018-19 season