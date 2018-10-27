 Vehicle fire on I70 WB183 near East Vail, westbound lanes are closed. | VailDaily.com | VailDaily.com

I-70 at MM182 WB is partially cleared, the left lane is open. Expect delays and please drive safely.

 

There is a motor vehicle fire on I70 WB183 near East Vail. The westbound lanes are closed. Expect delays and use caution in the area.