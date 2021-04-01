Verizon service outage in Western Colorado impacting Eagle County

A Verizon outage map from DownDetector, a website that monitors user reports of downed services.

Courtesy DownDetector

A regional Verizon network service outage is Eagle County and other parts of Western Colorado.

According to DownDetector, a website that patrols outages nationally, a wide swatch of western Colorado and the Front Range are experiencing the outage. The outage started around noon Thursday.

It’s currently unclear what is causing the outage and how long it will last.

Verizon’s website directs customers to login to their accounts to confirm they are affected by a network outage.