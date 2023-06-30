Veteran art show is coming to Vail this July

An exhibit featuring paintings, photography, sculptures and more from veterans will be on display at the Vail Public Library during the month of July. The exhibit is a collaboration between the Vail Valley Art Guild, the Vail Public Library and Eagle County Veterans Services. The Veterans Art Show will be featured in the library’s community room, with proceeds from art sales going directly to the artists.

“Art has always been valued in my family,” said Assistant Veterans Service Officer Jackie Allen-Benson, who conceived of the idea for the art show. “As a veteran, my first art was landscape design for which I attended school on the GI Bill. Like many veterans, art is an incredible coping mechanism for dealing with the stresses of life.”

The exhibit coincides with the Vail America Days celebration hosted by the town of Vail. The artwork will be on display and available for viewing during normal library hours throughout the month of July. Additionally, on Sunday, July 16, from noon to 5 p.m., the library will host a reception with the artists, and the public is invited. There is no charge to attend the reception or view the exhibit.