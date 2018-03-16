Veteran coach Rob Worrell returns as a manager to Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

VAIL — Ski & Snowboard Club Vail has announced the return of a familiar face to its coaching ranks. Rob Worrell, the 2016 USSA Alpine Coach of the Year, is set to return to SSCV in the newly created role of Youth Alpine Coaches Education Manager.

In his new position, Worrell will manage all aspects of the coaches' education within SSCV's youth alpine coaching staff. A goal of SSCV in the years ahead is to become a premier training ground for current and developing coaches, and Worrell's background and international experience lend themselves to this pursuit.

Worrell's efforts will complement the ongoing work of Alissa Consenstein, who will continue in her role as the Youth Alpine Program Director. Pairing Worrell and Consenstein, along with the 2017 addition of John Hale as Chief Operating Officer, helps facilitate club's objective of meeting the critical need for true, fundamental skill development within U.S. alpine ski racing.

"Alissa's passion and commitment to youth alpine combined with Rob's background and study of youth development systems will form a strong team that is unrivaled within ski racing at the youth ages," Hale said. "I am personally thrilled with this latest development within youth alpine. Executive Director Kirk Dwyer and I, along with the generous supporters of SSCV youth alpine, eagerly look forward to all that this team and the youth alpine staff will bring to our club next season."

Worrell has previously held the roles of Men's Alpine Director and U16 Head Coach at SSCV. He spent the 2017-18 season on a one-year sabbatical working in Europe with the British Ski Academy. This time abroad includes valuable exposure to the Austrian development system via SSCV's partnership with Ski Gymnasium Stams and an in-depth examination of the Norwegian development system via a fact-finding trip sponsored by SSCV in 2014. In addition to earning the USSA Alpine Coach of the Year honors, Rob was previously the Alpine Head Coach in Steamboat, Alpine Program Director for Team Summit, and a U.S. Ski Team regional coach.