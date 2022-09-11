Veterans honored with generous gifts at Patriot Day Golf Tournament
Two veterans’ weeks just got a whole lot better. Retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant Benjamin Carter was presented his mortgage-free home and Brandon Craig Paredes, a retired U.S. Army sergeant, was awarded a payment-free vehicle at the Country Club of the Rockies’ Patriot Day Golf Tournament.
“Something in the air when you bring people together for a common cause,” said Bill Hughes, general manager for the club.
Carter lives in Nebraska and Wells Fargo is going to pay off the mortgage on his home, while Paredes will receive his new vehicle when supply chain issues are resolved.
“It takes a lot of self-burden off … and it gives more consistency to my family,” said Carter.
He said that the sense of community he has is very strong and he is thankful for programs such as these.
The gifts were made possible through Military Warriors Support Foundation. The nonprofit was founded in 2007 and has provided 900 mortgage-free and gift-tax-free homes as well as over 130 payment-free vehicles to Wounded Heroes and Gold Star Families in all 50 States.
In addition to the homes or vehicles, the families receive financial literacy training for three years for home recipients and one year for vehicle recipients.
Vail Veterans also helps with the tournament and programs for veterans.
