Veterans invited to march in Vail America Days Parade

Those representing the armed forces march in the Vail America Days parade in Vail on July 4, 2022.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Eagle County offices, including the Avon and El Jebel satellite offices and landfill and related facilities, will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. The Eagle County landfill will open at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Emergency services are always available by calling 911. The Sheriff’s Office phone number is 970-328-8500 for non-emergencies. ECO Transit bus routes will operate regular schedules, and the Road & Bridge Department will be on call in cases of emergency at 970-479-2200.

All veterans, both visiting and local, are invited to march alongside fellow veterans in the Vail America Days Parade on July 4. Uniforms are not necessary, but walking shoes, sunscreen and hats are strongly advised.

“This is the 33rd year the VFW and local veterans have led the Fourth of July parade in Vail,” said Eagle County Veteran Services Officer Pat Hammon. “Having veterans lead the parade serves a two-fold purpose: it honors our veterans, and it provides the public with an opportunity to thank them for their service.”

Veterans who want to be in the parade need to arrive at the corner of Hanson Ranch Road and Vail Valley Drive, in front of The Tivoli Lodge in Vail, at 9 a.m. The parade begins at 10 a.m.

Do not let mobility concerns prevent you from participating in the parade. Veterans with mobility concerns can ride in one of several vehicles available for this event.

To reserve a seat in a parade vehicle or for more information, contact Pat Hammon, Eagle County Veteran Services officer, pat.hammon@eaglecounty.us .