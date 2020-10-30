Veterinary Practice – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Dr. Charlie Meynier performs surgery on on a dog at the Vail Valley Animal Hospital EagleVail location. The veterinary practice also has an office in Edwards..

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Best Veterinary Practice

1. Vail Valley Animal Hospital

2. Castle Peak Veterinary Services

3. EagleVet

Our pets are part of our families, and quality care is crucial to their well-being and ours.

Since 2007, Charlie Meynier and the staff at the Vail Valley Animal Hospital locations in EagleVail and Edwards have been providing quality, caring attention to the valley’s four-legged friends.

Vail Valley Animal Hospital is known for the 24-hour service it can provide seven days a week. A full-time vet is on site for weekend and holiday visits.

The facility also offers pet boarding services.

Services include health checks and shots, of course, along with cardiology, radiology and orthopedics and internal medicine. The hospital is equipped with modern diagnostic equipment, allowing veterinarians immediate access to test results.

-Scott Miller