Victim ID’d after arrest made in suspected West Glenwood Springs murder of homeless man
June 22, 2018
A key observation by a Glenwood Springs Police officer during a Wednesday night shift change briefing led to the arrest of a known area homeless man in connection with the murder of another homeless man in West Glenwood earlier that morning.
According to police, 42-year-old Trevor Torreyson, a local transient with a history of contacts with local law enforcement, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on first-degree murder charges.
The victim was also identified Thursday afternoon as 56-year-old Keith Richard Wayne, of Glenwood Springs, who also was known to local law enforcement.
“As is typical in any serious crime like this, it was a combination of really good teamwork by people from several quarters that quickly led to this arrest,” Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson said.
Police and emergency personnel were called between 8 and 9 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a man lying in a pool of blood outside an office building located across Storm King Road from the Glenwood Springs Mall.
The man was determined to be deceased, and was later identified as Wayne using a mobile fingerprint ID scanner provided by the Colorado State Patrol.
“There were multiple injuries to the head and neck of the victim,” according to a statement from Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire.
“The manner of death is homicide,” he reported, adding a toxicology on the victim will be performed, the results of which will take four to six weeks to receive.
Torreyson was arrested later in the day Wednesday after a police officer recognized an article of clothing near the victim’s body in a photo shared with the officers during a shift change briefing Wednesday evening, Wilson said.
“The officer recalled seeing this article of clothing on Torreyson about a week prior to the homicide,” Wilson said.
Officers later contacted Torreyson at his last known camp in West Glenwood, near the Audi dealership.
“There were clear indicators of Torreyson’s involvement in the homicide at his camp,” Wilson said in a press release.
Use of the CSP’s portable fingerprint scanner was key in making a quick identfication of the victim, Wilson added in a followup interview.
“That helped us focus on where to start looking,” he said. “Once you know who the victim is, you can move faster to identifying a suspect. That was the key to where everything ended up [Wednesday] night.”
Also, “Having officers who know the community and know their beat helps you hit the ground running,” Wilson said.
Torreyson was arrested and taken to the Garfield County Jail where he was lodged and charged with first degree murder. He remains in jail without bond pending a court advisement hearing.