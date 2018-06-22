Victim ID’d after arrest made in suspected West Glenwood Springs murder of homeless man

A key observation by a Glenwood Springs Police officer during a Wednesday night shift change briefing led to the arrest of a known area homeless man in connection with the murder of another homeless man in West Glenwood earlier that morning.

According to police, 42-year-old Trevor Torreyson, a local transient with a history of contacts with local law enforcement, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on first-degree murder charges.

The victim was also identified Thursday afternoon as 56-year-old Keith Richard Wayne, of Glenwood Springs, who also was known to local law enforcement.

“As is typical in any serious crime like this, it was a combination of really good teamwork by people from several quarters that quickly led to this arrest,” Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson said.

Police and emergency personnel were called between 8 and 9 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a man lying in a pool of blood outside an office building located across Storm King Road from the Glenwood Springs Mall.

The man was determined to be deceased, and was later identified as Wayne using a mobile fingerprint ID scanner provided by the Colorado State Patrol.