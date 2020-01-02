VIDEO: 2020 starts with powder at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: 2020 starts with powder at Beaver Creek

News | January 2, 2020

Ross Leonhart

(Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/I7oi2Sa2XIM)

WATCH: Vail Daily Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart reports from Beaver Creek on Thursday, Jan. 2, after a New Year’s Day storm dropped 8 inches of fresh snow.

Follow Leonhart on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

Colorado
See more