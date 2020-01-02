VIDEO: 2020 starts with powder at Beaver Creek
(Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/I7oi2Sa2XIM)
WATCH: Vail Daily Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart reports from Beaver Creek on Thursday, Jan. 2, after a New Year’s Day storm dropped 8 inches of fresh snow.
Follow Leonhart on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
