VIDEO: A few inches of fresh snow on Vail Mountain

VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte reports from the Ramshorn run on Vail Mountain on March 16, 2018, while riding a HovlandSnowskates.com Buckshot snowskate through 3 inches of fresh snow.

