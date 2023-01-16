 VIDEO: Another 7 inches of fresh snow on Vail Mountain, with more on the way | VailDaily.com
VIDEO: Another 7 inches of fresh snow on Vail Mountain, with more on the way

John LaConte
  

Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers through the snowy trees on Vail Mountain, where another storm is brewing after a recent system brought 7 inches of fresh powder to the mountain.

