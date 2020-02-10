VIDEO: Beaver Creek reports 3 feet of snow in a week

(Can’t watch the video? Click here.)

WATCH: Enjoy a ride through some aspen trees at Beaver Creek from Monday morning with the Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart. Beaver Creek has reported 3 feet of snow in the past week, with more on the way. Follow Leonhart on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.

(Click here to watch a video from Grouse Mountain on Sunday morning at Beaver Creek, a 9-inch powder morning.)

