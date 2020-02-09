VIDEO: Beaver Creek rounds out snowy weekend with 9-inch powder morning Sunday | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Beaver Creek rounds out snowy weekend with 9-inch powder morning Sunday

News | February 9, 2020

Ross Leonhart

WATCH: Enjoy a powder run down Grouse Mountain at Beaver Creek with the Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart from Sunday morning, a 9-inch powder morning. Follow Leonhart on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.

