VIDEO: Big blizzard hits Vail

Birds of Prey ski race While the rest of the world is watching FIFA World Cup Soccer, the World Cup that is happening this weekend in Beaver Creek is the alpine ski racing kind. The...
Beaver Creek Tree Lighting After a busy week, the activities are still going strong at Beaver Creek. Not only did the resort open early, greeting skiers and snowboarders on Monday, two days ahead of its...
Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week No fasting or dieting prior to Thanksgiving this year, there are too many good deals out there you won’t want to miss during Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant week. This meal deal,...
Vail Mountain opens Get ready to enjoy the first day of skiing and snowboarding in Eagle County on Friday as Vail Mountain opens for the 2022-2023 season. The first day of the season is always...
This year, Halloween falls on a Monday but there are plenty of things going on for the kids and adults leading up to the spooky holiday. We’ve listed them out by day so you can...