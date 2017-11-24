VIDEO: Black Friday at the Beav’

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute

VIDEO: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte is back at Beaver Creek, snowskating and enjoying the mountain. Beaver Creek currently has 65 acres of terrain open, with the Buckaroo gondola running for beginners and the Chair 6 chondola running for intermediate and advanced skiers and snowbaorders (and snowskaters).

In today’s episode of On the Hill, John LaConte is riding a Buckshot snowskate from HovlandSnowskates.com