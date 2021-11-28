VIDEO: Chair 2 now open at Vail Mountain

Skiers and snowboarders at Vail enjoyed three lift options and a beginner’s area over the weekend with the opening of Avanti Express (Lift No 2).

From the top of Avanti Express, at an elevation of 10,769 feet, skiers are being directed to MidVail via the Kangaroo Cornice, Meadows or MidVail Express runs.

To reach Chair 2 again from MidVail, the Upper Lion’s Way road provides connectivity.

Vail Mountain’s 2021-22 season offering now includes approximately 320 acres of terrain on more than 2,500 feet of vertical.

The Eagle Bahn Gondola is running and taking skiers to the Eagle’s Nest beginner area, but the Eagle’s Nest Ridge ski route is not open yet, so that area can not be accessed from Chair 2.

Chair 2 on Vail Mountain opened for the season over the weekend, and the upper portions of nearby runs Giant Steps and Lindsey’s now offer skiers a second egress route off the mountain by providing connectivity to Gitalong Road.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

The Eagle’s Nest area provides beginner terrain via the fixed grip three-person Little Eagle (Lift No. 15), along with the Thunder Cat Carpet (Lift No. 35) moving sidewalk.

Accessing the beginner terrain requires uploading the Eagle Bahn Gondola (Lift No. 19), followed by a download on the Eagle Bahn gondola to exit the mountain.

On the east side of the mountain at Golden Peak, ski racers have been training on the run known as Fall Line via the Golden Peak T-Bar, which is not open to the general public.

On the other side of the mountain, in Lionshead, no egress route is yet available to skiers and snowboarders.

But while there was no access to Lionshead Village as of Sunday, a second on-snow egress route was made possible over the weekend with the opening of Upper Lindsey’s and the top of the Giant Steps run, as well as the portions of Gitalong Road and Post Road with connect to Lower Middle Born Free.

The Gitalong Road option presents an alternative to the Lower Lion’s Way egress route, which was the only option to exit the mountain previously.