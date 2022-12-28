 VIDEO: Chair 5 opens at Vail as mountain reports six inches of fresh snow | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

VIDEO: Chair 5 opens at Vail as mountain reports six inches of fresh snow

News News |

John LaConte
  

WATCH: Vail Daily correspondent John LaConte reports from Sun Up Bowl on Vail Mountain where the High Noon Express chairlift (No. 5) is now open for the season.

Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism