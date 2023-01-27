 VIDEO: Checking out the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

VIDEO: Checking out the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain

News News |

John LaConte
  

Vail Daily reporter John LaConte checks out the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain. LaConte is riding a Weston Range 155 snowboard.

Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism