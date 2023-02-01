 VIDEO: Deep snow at Shimokura ski resort in Japan | VailDaily.com
VIDEO: Deep snow at Shimokura ski resort in Japan

News |

John LaConte
  

Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers to Shimokura resort, one of five Japanese ski areas where the Indy Pass is accepted. LaConte is using Japan Ski Tours guiding service and riding a Weston Japow snowboard.

